Bellevue Police arrested ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue police arrested a wanted man in connection to a shooting Wednesday.

Dylan Olsen, 22, is suspected of shooting and injuring two people near 36th Street and Highway 370 around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police considered him “armed and dangerous,” but he is now off the streets and expected to be charged with assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Bellevue Police are looking for Dylan James Everett Olsen, 22, who they say may be armed and dangerous. (Bellevue Police Department)

A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found shot in a neighborhood southeast of Golden Hills Park according to a BPD release.

