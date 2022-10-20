Bellevue Police arrested ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

The suspect is expected to be charged with assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Bellevue police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue police arrested a wanted man in connection to a shooting Wednesday.

Dylan Olsen, 22, is suspected of shooting and injuring two people near 36th Street and Highway 370 around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police considered him “armed and dangerous,” but he is now off the streets and expected to be charged with assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found shot in a neighborhood southeast of Golden Hills Park according to a BPD release.

