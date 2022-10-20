ACLU of Nebraska informing inmates of their voting rights

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The ACLU of Nebraska is working to make sure inmates in the state know their voting rights.

The organization is sending thousands of informational pamphlets to jails across the state along with voter registration forms and early ballot request forms.

ACLU officials say most inmates think they forfeit the right to vote when they are incarcerated and do not realize misdemeanor convictions — unlike felonies — do not affect voting rights.

But the issue goes far beyond misinformation, they said.

“This voting rights issue is, in our opinion, a racial justice issue. Because of the over-representation of people of color that are incarcerated. Particularly when we talk about black Nebraskans and indigenous Nebraskans,” said Mindy Rust Chipman, legal director for the ACLU of Nebraska.

The ACLU says Black people make up about 5% of Nebraska’s population and account for about 27% of the state’s inmate population.

As it stands now, Nebraskans convicted of felonies can vote two years after completing all terms of their sentences, including any parole or probation stipulations, according to the ACLU of Nebraska. According to its Thursday release, the ACLU of Nebraska hopes to work with other community partners to get a proposal re-introduced to the state Legislature next year that would end the two-year waiting period.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

