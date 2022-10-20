6 First Alert Weather Day: Record highs, gusty wind and strong storms Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’ve made Sunday a 6 First Alert Weather Day as a strong storm system is set to kick into the plains and have quite the impact on our weather.

6 First Alert Day (WOWT)

First off is the high likelihood we’ll have record highs in the metro and surrounding area. The record high for that date is 84 set back in 1899 and as of Thursday morning we have 85 in the forecast for the metro. It is very possible that it will trend warmer as we get closer too.

Sunday Record (WOWT)

In order to get that warm we’ll need a strong south wind to help us out. South wind gusts that day will likely top out near 40 mph easily with some isolated gusts up near 50 mph likely too.

Sunday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

An approaching cold front will also have enough of the right ingredients out ahead of it to give us a small risk of severe weather. After 5pm a broken line of quick moving storms will likely develop and go southwest to northeast through the area. Strong wind gusts over 60 mph will be the main threat from any storms that develop but some isolated larger hail & a brief tornado can’t be ruled out either. That will clear the area quickly Sunday evening leaving windy and cooler conditions behind it.

Sunday Storm System (WOWT)

Sunday Severe Threat (WOWT)

