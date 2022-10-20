6 First Alert Weather Day: Record highs, gusty wind and strong storms Sunday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’ve made Sunday a 6 First Alert Weather Day as a strong storm system is set to kick into the plains and have quite the impact on our weather.

6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day(WOWT)

First off is the high likelihood we’ll have record highs in the metro and surrounding area. The record high for that date is 84 set back in 1899 and as of Thursday morning we have 85 in the forecast for the metro. It is very possible that it will trend warmer as we get closer too.

Sunday Record
Sunday Record(WOWT)

In order to get that warm we’ll need a strong south wind to help us out. South wind gusts that day will likely top out near 40 mph easily with some isolated gusts up near 50 mph likely too.

Sunday Wind Gusts
Sunday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

An approaching cold front will also have enough of the right ingredients out ahead of it to give us a small risk of severe weather. After 5pm a broken line of quick moving storms will likely develop and go southwest to northeast through the area. Strong wind gusts over 60 mph will be the main threat from any storms that develop but some isolated larger hail & a brief tornado can’t be ruled out either. That will clear the area quickly Sunday evening leaving windy and cooler conditions behind it.

Sunday Storm System
Sunday Storm System(WOWT)
Sunday Severe Threat
Sunday Severe Threat(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands

Latest News

Sunday Storm System
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer & warmer into a record breaking weekend
Record highs Sunday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record highs in reach by Sunday
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start but the warming trend starts this afternoon
Low temperatures
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Another cold start ahead of a warming trend