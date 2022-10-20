6 First Alert traffic update: I-80 eastbound exit at Nebraska Crossing closed due to car fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car fire on an exit ramp of Interstate 80 has closed the exit.

The fire happened right around 6 AM on the exit ramp of Interstate 80 eastbound to Nebraska Crossing.

Heavy smoke billowed over the area for about 20 minutes.

The ramp remains closed to traffic as emergency crews work the scene.

Eastbound traffic should use the exit at Highway 370 to head to Gretna.

The westbound exit at Nebraska Crossing and through traffic on Interstate 80 are not being impacted.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

