40-year-old man hurt in late-night north Omaha shooting

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was found shot late Wednesday.

Officers were called at 11:23 p.m. to 65th Street and Fowler Avenue, a block north of Ames Avenue, according to a Thursday morning OPD report.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported the man to Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the OPD release states.

As officers continue their investigation, they are asking that anyone with information about the incident call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip via their website or the P3 Tips app.

