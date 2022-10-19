Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start but the warming trend starts this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re waking up to more 10s and 20s out there early Wednesday morning. The big difference today though will be the warmer afternoon we’ll get to enjoy. Highs should reach the mid 50s by mid afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

There won’t be all that much wind today with a west breeze at 5-15 mph. There will be a few more high clouds passing over though.

The warming trend will continue right through the rest of the week and into the weekend. 70s & 80s will be widespread by Saturday & Sunday afternoons.

5 Day Highs (WOWT)

By the weekend there will be a storm system moving into the middle of the country too. It will bring windy conditions Sunday & Monday along with some rain and storm chances Sunday evening. So while the warmth looks good, it won’t be a perfect weekend. I think Saturday will be the best day of the weekend though.

Weekend Storm (WOWT)

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

