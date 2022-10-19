Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Wednesday morning that they have reason to believe that a homicide that happened early Sunday was related to a stabbing incident that left two people injured about 15 minutes earlier.

Investigators looking into the death of a man found in a parking lot near 84th Street and Papillion Parkway just after 3 a.m. Sunday said they now believe his death was related to a stabbing that left an 18- and a 19-year-old injured, according to an OPD news release. Officers responded to that call at 2:44 a.m. Sunday.

The homicide victim was identified as 21-year-old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact either the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on the P3 Tips app.

“Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the OPD news release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.