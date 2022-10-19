Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.

Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.

Police at the scene said the big problem was that some of the tents had no occupants and were filled with garbage and trash. Officers said city crews will have to come out and clean up the garbage that was left behind.

OPD did not issue any citations.

