Nebraska State Patrol make arrest near Kearney after high-speed pursuit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday that a 32-year-old Chicago man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 that ended .

Steven Little, 32, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a trooper saw a Hyundai Elantra driving westbound along I-80 at about 100 miles per hour, according to the NSP release. The trooper pulled the driver over near the Wood River exit around 3:30 p.m., but as the trooper approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver, the car took off, prompting the trooper to initiate the pursuit.

The State Patrol said they arrested 32-year-old Steven Little after he fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Wood River in central Nebraska. (Nebraska State Patrol)

“The vehicle continued westbound with speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour,” the NSP release states.

The pursuing trooper said he saw the driver throwing items out the window of the car as he sped along the interstate. According to the NSP report, another trooper found a handgun, suspected of being thrown out of the vehicle, near mile marker 293, located between the Gibbon and Wood River exits.

Troopers deployed stop sticks near mile marker 247, near Kearney.

“The vehicle came to a stop in the median of I-80, where the driver was taken into custody without further incident,” the release states.

Little is facing charges of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a peace officer, and numerous traffic violations. He was being held in the Hall County Jail.

