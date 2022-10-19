Kids aged 5-11 can get bivalent COVID -19 booster in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the FDA and CDC’s new guidance, kids aged 5-11 can get the bivalent booster.

The authorization for Pfizer expanded from 12 and older to include 5-11 years old. The Moderna authorization expanded from 18 and older to 6-17 years old.

The bivalent booster protects people from the original strain and dominant strain in circulation, omicron.

Vaccine rates among kids are markedly lower than adults. According to the Douglas County Health Department Dashboard, 41.5% of kids aged 5-11 got their first dose. For kids younger than that, just 6.9%.

Srikar Krishnapurapu brought his two young daughters in to get their booster. 11 months and four years old. Too young for the bivalent, but he says he will follow recommendations from his doctor as they come.

“The doctors, everyone suggested it is good because it boosts the immune system if they get infected in the future and it’s safe for everyone,” he said.

Back in September, Kohll’s pharmacy got the bivalent booster before the county health department. This time around it’s the same story. Kohll’s has it now, but the health department is working on it.

DCHD just received the shipment Tuesday. It plans to have a bivalent booster clinic for this age range ready by Friday at the health department and Saturday at Girls Inc.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.