Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record highs in reach by Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a noticeable warm up to the 50s and low 60s Wednesday, we keep the warm up going!

Highs temperatures will continue the climb through the weekend and will reach into the upper 60s Thursday, mid 70s Friday and upper 70s by Saturday. The heat peaks Sunday with a jump to 82. This brings us within 2 degrees of the record high of 84 in Omaha... we have a chance to break another record within a week! 16 for the record low this past Tuesday, and an over 60 degree climb by Sunday afternoon.

Temp swing (wowt)

This warmth comes ahead of our next cold front that will spark rain chances Sunday evening... it will also make Sunday a rather windy day... daytime highs drop to the 50s behind the front on Monday.

Weekend system (wowt)

Next 5 days (wowt)

