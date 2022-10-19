Election 2022: Early voting starts in Iowa

(WOWT) - Early voting for Iowa began Wednesday.

Iowans can cast their ballot 20 days before Election Day.

County auditors will begin mailing out absentee ballots to people who have requested them. Iowa’s new election laws ban county auditors from automatically mailing absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter.

Anyone looking to vote absentee must have their request form received at the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Monday.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office on or before Election Day for them to be counted. About 150,000 people have requested absentee ballots in Iowa, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. That amounts to fewer absentee ballots than in the 2018 midterms.

