Creighton Women’s basketball ranked in AP preseason poll for the first time

By Grace Boyles
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays landed at No. 21 in the AP Top-25 preseason poll, marking the first time in program history Creighton has been ranked to open up the season. The 21st ranking ties the highest ranking the Jays have held at any point in the season. The last time CU was in the No. 21 spot was March 15, 1992.

Later Tuesday, it was announced that Big East coaches voted Creighton second in the league.

Both preseason rankings come in the wake of the Bluejays historic run to close out the 2021-2022 season. Creighton knocked off two top-ten teams, Iowa and Iowa State, in the NCAA Tournament last March on their way to the program’s first ever Elite Eight appearance.

