Bellevue Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police said Wednesday that they’re looking for a 22-year-old man they consider to be “armed and dangerous” after a shooting left two people injured.

A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found shot in a neighborhood southeast of Golden Hills Park, near 36th Street and Highway 370, according to a BPD release.

The victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening, the report states.

BPD detectives investigating the shooting obtained a warrant for suspect Dylan James Everett Olsen, wanted on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

“The suspect may armed and dangerous,” the release states.

Bellevue Police are looking for Dylan James Everett Olsen, 22, who they say may be armed and dangerous. (Bellevue Police Department)

Anyone who might know where Olsen is or have information that might help investigators is asked to call 911 as soon as they’re able; or they can reach out to BPD at 402-593-4111 or call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.