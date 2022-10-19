Bellevue Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

Anyone who might know how to locate Dylan James Everett Olsen is asked to call 911.
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police said Wednesday that they’re looking for a 22-year-old man they consider to be “armed and dangerous” after a shooting left two people injured.

A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found shot in a neighborhood southeast of Golden Hills Park, near 36th Street and Highway 370, according to a BPD release.

The victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening, the report states.

BPD detectives investigating the shooting obtained a warrant for suspect Dylan James Everett Olsen, wanted on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

“The suspect may armed and dangerous,” the release states.

Bellevue Police are looking for Dylan James Everett Olsen, 22, who they say may be armed and...
Bellevue Police are looking for Dylan James Everett Olsen, 22, who they say may be armed and dangerous.(Bellevue Police Department)

Anyone who might know where Olsen is or have information that might help investigators is asked to call 911 as soon as they’re able; or they can reach out to BPD at 402-593-4111 or call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts (center), NDOT Director John Selmer (right) and Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney (left)...
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Closing of Omaha’s 42nd Street Bridge could be trouble for small businesses
Lake Zorinsky tree removal moves forward, some residents upset

Latest News

Carol Blood, left, and Jim Pillen are running for Governor of Nebraska.
Election 2022: Blood, Pillen address Omaha Rotary
Downtown Omaha library demolition underway
Election 2022: Early voting starts in Iowa
Nebraska State Patrol make arrest near Kearney after high-speed pursuit