14-year-old taken to Omaha hospital in critical condition after cutting

Four juvenile suspects were taken to Omaha Police Central Headquarters for questioning.
Oct. 18, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is an ongoing investigation of a cutting that sent a boy to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers went to the area of Wayne Lowden Ave. and Ames Ave. Tuesday afternoon in response to a 14-year-old being injured.

Officials say four juvenile suspects were taken to Omaha Police Central Headquarters for questioning after officers found them.

The 14-year-old was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition by Omaha Fire medics and the injuries are believed to be not life-threatening according to the release.

