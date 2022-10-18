Woman injured in north Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Monday night shooting.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 42nd and Curtis Avenue at 9:27 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. Multiple rounds were reported fired.

When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old woman with injuries. She was sent to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.