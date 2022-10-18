Woman injured in north Omaha shooting

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Monday night shooting.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 42nd and Curtis Avenue at 9:27 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. Multiple rounds were reported fired.

When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old woman with injuries. She was sent to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

