Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino in Lincoln brought in more than a quarter of a million dollars in tax revenue in just the first week of being open.
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission says the $285,000 was split between several different areas.
Nearly 70% was put into the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund.
Another 25% was given to the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County.
The rest went to the Nebraska General Fund and for compulsive gaming assistance.
