University of Kansas returning Native American remains

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The University of Kansas says it is returning Native American remains and sacred objects in its museum collections.

University officials said they recently were made aware that KU possessed Indigenous remains, funeral objects, and other sacred objects.

The exact number of remains and artifacts found has not been disclosed. The university said in a statement that it is verifying inventory of its Native American artifacts across campus.

Provost and Executive Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer has apologized to the Native American community. The university plans to form an advisory committee, consult with tribal nations and create institutional repatriation policies.

The development comes on the heels of reports that the Kansas Historical Society plans to search the grounds of a former Native American boarding school in Fairway, located in the Kansas City area, to determine whether any children were buried there.

