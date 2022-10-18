University of Kansas returning Native American remains

University of Kansas campus
University of Kansas campus(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The University of Kansas says it is returning Native American remains and sacred objects in its museum collections.

University officials said they recently were made aware that KU possessed Indigenous remains, funeral objects, and other sacred objects.

The exact number of remains and artifacts found has not been disclosed. The university said in a statement that it is verifying inventory of its Native American artifacts across campus.

Provost and Executive Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer has apologized to the Native American community. The university plans to form an advisory committee, consult with tribal nations and create institutional repatriation policies.

The development comes on the heels of reports that the Kansas Historical Society plans to search the grounds of a former Native American boarding school in Fairway, located in the Kansas City area, to determine whether any children were buried there.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
Crash WB I-80 Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
Gov. Ricketts (center), NDOT Director John Selmer (right) and Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney (left)...
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down

Latest News

Douglas County Democratic Party concerned with Sheriff’s race infighting
CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack
Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week
OPS makes changes to improve bus driver shortage