Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record lows lead to a cold October day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows in the 10s & 20s are what you get out the door on this 6 First Alert Weather morning. Overall I expect a cold October day with highs just barely making it into the lower 40s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully it won’t be all that windy with gusts up near 15 mph from the north. Those will be enough to keep wind chills in the 30s at best though.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

After another cold start near 20 degrees Wednesday morning, we’ll begin our warm up by Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the 50s Wednesday will become 60s by Thursday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

If you’re not quite ready for the cold you won’t have to wait long for something warmer. Highs by the weekend will jump to near 80 degrees both Saturday & Sunday. Sunday night is the one and only chance of rain in the 10 day forecast too.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

