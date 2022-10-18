Record lows easily broken Tuesday morning
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The record low in Omaha was broken rather easily Tuesday morning. The old record of 20 degrees set on this date in 1972 was broken by 4 degrees. The official low of 16 degrees was also the coldest we’ve been in Omaha since March 12th. Omaha records date back to the 1880s.
Lincoln also tied a record low this morning too. Overall most low temperatures were in the upper teens this morning.
