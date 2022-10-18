Record lows easily broken Tuesday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The record low in Omaha was broken rather easily Tuesday morning. The old record of 20 degrees set on this date in 1972 was broken by 4 degrees. The official low of 16 degrees was also the coldest we’ve been in Omaha since March 12th. Omaha records date back to the 1880s.

Record Low Morning
Record Low Morning(WOWT)

Lincoln also tied a record low this morning too. Overall most low temperatures were in the upper teens this morning.

Area Lows
Area Lows(WOWT)

