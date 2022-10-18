Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance

The Papillion city council is holding a public meeting on making changes to their fireworks ordinance.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance.

The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The council also wants to stop limiting the number of licenses to sell fireworks and allow the city to decide what can be safely regulated.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

