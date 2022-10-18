OPS makes changes to improve bus driver shortage

The school board unanimously approved modifying its contract with Student Transportation of America.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is taking steps to address its ongoing bus driver shortage.

The changes include increasing the starting change for bus drivers to $22 per hour. They are also increasing fees for not meeting requirements such as not notifying staff of a bus change or delay at least 30 minutes before pickup.

At the meeting Monday night, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the district will continue to make changes as they move forward.

“This is a huge issue that is impacting our community, we are going to work internally and then invite community members and parents and many others as we move towards a resolution,” said Logan.

Logan also said they need to examine the root of the problem and look at the number of people who are getting commercial driver’s licenses.

