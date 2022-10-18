More than 1 million diabetic Americans rationed insulin in 2021, study says

More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.
More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some diabetics are not as protected as they should be from the disease.

According to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal, 1.3 million people with diabetes in the United States rationed the amount of insulin they took in 2021.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 diabetics who use insulin.

Researchers say people who said they skipped doses or took smaller doses were considered to be rationing.

People who do not have health insurance were the most likely to ration, according to the study.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 37 million U.S. adults have diabetes and it’s the 7th most common cause of death in the nation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
Crash WB I-80 Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
An RV in Omaha caught fire Sunday
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
A toddler and her creepy doll have gone viral for their friendship.
Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll
State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located a stranded Boy Scouts troop and...
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest
A toddler and her creepy doll have gone viral for their friendship.
Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll