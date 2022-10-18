Lincoln Children’s Zoo closes several exhibits due to bird flu in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Zoo enacted temporary rules and closed several exhibits to protect birds at the Zoo from avian influenza on Monday. The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard were closed to guests until further notice.

A case of bird flu was found in birds in Douglas County. These are precautionary measures and no birds at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have been diagnosed with HPAI.

Lincoln Children’s Zoo officials said susceptible birds will not be participating in animal encounters. Staff will carry out additional protocols including enhanced disinfection, increased PPE, limiting access to vulnerable species and behind-the-scenes areas as well as other protocols.

The Zoo team will evaluate the situation each day, so it is uncertain now how long these rules will remain in place.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our animals, so we are implementing these protocols immediately out of an abundance of caution to protect our birds against avian influenza,” said Lissa McCaffree, General Curator.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.