Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson released from hospital, still recovering from kidney infection

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a kidney infection.

Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday evening.

The hospitalization forced the cancellation of a debate planned for Tuesday night between Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis.

“I am grateful to everyone who has sent thoughts and prayers over the last few days,” Hinson said in a statement. “I am feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon. The doctors and nurses at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital have been incredible, and I want to thank each of them for their exceptional care.” 

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
Crash WB I-80 Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
Gov. Ricketts (center), NDOT Director John Selmer (right) and Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney (left)...
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down

Latest News

Record Lows Tuesday Morning
Record lows easily broken Tuesday morning
Nebraska Medicine plans cancer care expansion in Kearney
WOWT Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Investigators use tracking app on stolen laptop to find stolen car; 3 teens taken into custody
Woman injured in north Omaha shooting