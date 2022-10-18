Investigators use tracking app on stolen laptop to find stolen car; 3 teens taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said they used a tracking app on a stolen laptop to recover a stolen car.

Around 9:44 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near 48th and R Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the victim, reported that a stranger had stolen his 2017 KIA Forte sedan from the apartment complex parking lot.

LPD said the victim told officers that the car had been unlocked, the keys were in the center console and his Mac Book laptop was also in the car.

Police said the man used the ‘find my device’ feature to track the computer’s movements all over town, but no specific address was identified.

Around midnight on Tuesday, LPD said the laptop appeared to settle near N 51st Street and Aylesworth Ave.

Officers said they located the stolen KIA and saw a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl leave a nearby home and get into the car.

LPD said the teenagers were taken into custody, but a search of the KIA did not locate the stolen computer.

Police claim that the computer continued indicating it was nearby, so officers continued checking the area and another stolen vehicle, a 2008 Buick Enclave, was located parked on N 50th Street near Aylesworth Ave and Holdrege.

According to police, the Buick was occupied by a 15-year-old boy, who was taken into custody.

LPD said a search of the Buick located the stolen computer.

The Buick was confirmed as stolen out of Omaha on Monday, according to investigators.

The three teenagers were referred for theft by receiving and were lodged at the Youth Assessment Center.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.