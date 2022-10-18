Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Another cold start ahead of a warming trend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record setting morning in the teens to low 20s we’re looking ahead to a warm up... one more cold start to get through first. Wednesday AM will be cold too with a drop to 18 in the Metro, not quite a record setter but still cold.

Low temperatures (wowt)

From here we’ll gradually warm up about 5-10 degrees each day through Friday with 70s making a return by the end of the week. You’ll notice a difference as soon as Wednesday afternoon with a warm up to the mid 50s.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

Sunday should bring us near 80! This comes ahead of our next cold front that will spark rain chances Sunday evening and cool us back to the 60s next work week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.