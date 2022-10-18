City Council discusses agreement to bring Google Fiber to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Google Fiber wants to dig and place fiber optic cable in the city’s right of way.

Right of way is often the green space between a sidewalk and the street.

“We think this is a place with deep roots in education, entrepreneurship, innovation and a place that can really take well to our ultra-high-speed internet services,” said Rachel Merlo, the Government and Community Affairs Google Fiber Manager.

Tuesday’s debate before the City Council was to discuss whether or not google pays for the right to dig up Omaha’s right of way.

According to state law, if fiber optic cable is put in the ground for high-speed internet – the city is not able to charge Google for it.

Bernard in den Bosch is a city deputy attorney in Omaha. He said state law doesn’t allow the city to charge Google if it’s putting in broadband, which it is.

“I come to the conclusion that the plain language of the statute prohibits us from collecting a tax fee or a rate on this particular service,” in den Bosch said.

Cox Communications sees the state law differently and believes Google should pay for the service as it does. Cox paid the city $5 million last year in franchise fees for cable TV. However, that is based on federal law. Google said during the council meeting it intends to pay the city a 2% fee of gross revenue.

Google representatives also said their internet service is much more robust than other internet service providers

“It will allow people to do all the things they expect out of their internet today whether that’s all the devices in your home, streaming the content you like to watch, the virtual work we’ve been doing for the past few years,” Merlo said.

If this agreement is passed Merlo says construction of the Omaha network could begin next year.

“We’re so excited to have Omaha in this opportunity with us today,” Merlo said.

