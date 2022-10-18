CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack

(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack.

According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.

Other systems, including MyChart, are expected to come back online in the coming days.

Initially report Monday, Oct. 3, as an IT security issue, the problem forced CHI Health to take some of its systems offline. The nationwide ransomware attack on its parent company has affected countless patients and healthcare workers.

“Throughout this process we have taken steps to protect our systems and maintain continuity of care. We are only taking steps to restore systems when it is safe and secure to do so. We thank our patients, clinicians, team members and the community for their patience.”

CHI Health statement

