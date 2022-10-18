Bar owners in downtown Omaha must reapply for liquor license

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There have been a lot of complaints. The liquor license of a downtown bar in Omaha could be in jeopardy.

The Omaha city council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon forcing the owners to reapply with the state. A liquor license is the livelihood of a bar.

That’s why this is a rarely used step by the city.

“On April 4 the tavern reports officers were dispatched to the Throwback Lounge for a large fight disturbance,” said Assistant City Attorney Ryan Wiesen.

The city law department ran through complaint after complaint against the Throwback Arcade Lounge in downtown Omaha Tuesday afternoon.

“Assault on an off-duty officer working at the time,” said Wiesen.

From fights to public urination, some of the tavern reports indicate officers were denied entry at times. Fourteen complaints in a year-and-a-half.

The owner of the bar says many of them happened early last year and they’ve since stopped the special events where problems happened more often. Now she says they seem to get in trouble for things that simply happen outside the bar.

“It seems that no matter what we do, there always seems to be tavern report, even if we’re not doing anything wrong,” said Bar Owner Breanna Pham-Carr.

The owner says after meeting with Omaha police, the issues have been solved by additional security.

“Part of my biggest concern is the delayed entry for officers when they are coming to attempt to come into the bar and they are kept out. We don’t know why,” said Omaha City Council Member Aimee Melton.

The council wasn’t convinced so the owner will need to reapply for a license to sell alcohol with the Nebraska Liquor Commission.

“I’ve read these reports. It’s disturbing. I wouldn’t want my family members to go there in spite of the efforts made with security. It hasn’t solved the problem,” said Omaha City Council Member Danny Begley.

The bottom line is the long form is much more extensive with the liquor control commission.

It’s not that the bar owners cannot keep the license, they just have to prove it to the state.

