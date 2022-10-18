Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options

The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by the state constitution.
In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state.

Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.

Some state senators say the rule puts the state at a competitive disadvantage.

“That generation — from 18-40 — wants to be able to travel, wants to go where they want to go,” State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan said. “And to get the rest of Nebraska to grow, we need to have air service that people can count on, and young people can use.”

She also said the amendment is essential for attracting new workers and businesses while retaining families.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
Crash WB I-80 Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
Gov. Ricketts (center), NDOT Director John Selmer (right) and Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney (left)...
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down

Latest News

Hinson
Hinson discharged from hospital
Omaha woman brings community together to collect winter clothes for Ukrainian kids
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
Douglas County Democratic Party concerned with Sheriff’s race infighting