WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear debate

Two candidates for Iowa governor are set to square off for their first and only debate on Monday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear face off in the only debate scheduled between the two of them.

Reynolds is running on her record of cutting taxes and managing state finances, building up a billion-dollar surplus in state funds.

DeJear has been critical of the Republican controlled-government, saying Reynolds and GOP lawmakers are underfunding programs, including public schools and mental health services.

You can watch the debate below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
An RV in Omaha caught fire Sunday
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level
Two teenage Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings

Latest News

Gov. Ricketts (center), NDOT Director John Selmer (right) and Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney (left)...
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
WOWT 14-mile stretch of Heartland Express opens
14-mile stretch of Heartland Express opens
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
Some Bennington residents concerned with school district’s $153M bond