Two teens arrested in Omaha after Lincoln carjacking linked to multiple shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two male juveniles are in custody after police say a car linked to them was involved in multiple shootings and a carjacking.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of North 16th Street in Lincoln, near the University of Nebraska campus, Saturday around 2:53 p.m. after a 29-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint.

The victim told police she was parking her car, a 2022 Mazda CX-30, when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.

One male suspect wearing a facemask and armed with a rifle got out of the Ford Fusion and approached the victim’s car.

The victim then told police the suspect threatened her, gesturing with the rifle and saying he would break her window if she didn’t get out of the car. She then got out of the car and the suspect got in. The two vehicles then drove off.

Just four minutes later at 2:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to State Fair Park Drive and Cornhusker Highway for a hit and run. The Mazda that was just stolen from the woman was involved in a crash.

Police say the Mazda was totaled from the crash and the driver fled the scene.

According to Lincoln Police, a follow-up investigation revealed the red Ford Fusion involved in the carjacking was stolen out of Omaha.

Omaha Police indicated that officers pursued the stolen vehicle regarding multiple shootings in the area.

The two teenagers have since been arrested and are currently in the custody of Omaha Police.

Lincoln Police added that a search of the vehicle found a Glock handgun and an “AR-style” pistol.

The investigation is ongoing.

