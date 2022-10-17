Skutt Catholic High School students practice pioneer living

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Juniors at Skutt Catholic High School braced the chilly temperatures to live like pioneers for the day.

It’s part of their joint American studies program.

They reenacted a rendezvous from the early 1800′s. It’s where people come together to sell different items such as baked goods and clothing.

Students also had to build stand-alone structures based on what they were selling.

They also dressed according to the era and performed a series of skits.

“Depending on the weather it could be rain, shine, wind, snow it could be anything really but we’re out here anyways,” said 11th grader Aaron Funky.

“I think it just gives us a better understanding of what was going on,” said 11th grader Maya Dooley. “Thinking like how they thought, and trying to talk like how they talked, and trying to wear what they wore, it makes you actually understand what it was like going on there.”

Students prepared for over a month, and of course, they are being graded on it.

