Skutt Catholic High School students practice pioneer living

It's part of their Joint American Studies program.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Juniors at Skutt Catholic High School braced the chilly temperatures to live like pioneers for the day.

It’s part of their joint American studies program.

They reenacted a rendezvous from the early 1800′s. It’s where people come together to sell different items such as baked goods and clothing.

Students also had to build stand-alone structures based on what they were selling.

They also dressed according to the era and performed a series of skits.

“Depending on the weather it could be rain, shine, wind, snow it could be anything really but we’re out here anyways,” said 11th grader Aaron Funky.

“I think it just gives us a better understanding of what was going on,” said 11th grader Maya Dooley. “Thinking like how they thought, and trying to talk like how they talked, and trying to wear what they wore, it makes you actually understand what it was like going on there.”

Students prepared for over a month, and of course, they are being graded on it.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
An RV in Omaha caught fire Sunday
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level
Two teenage Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings

Latest News

Omaha man facing terroristic threats charges appears in court
Closing of Omaha’s 42nd Street Bridge could be trouble for small businesses
Hearing aids now available over the counter
Nebraska traffic deaths up 23% for 2022