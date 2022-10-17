Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly October air settles in. Record cold for Tuesday morning!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be cold out the door this morning with a light freeze likely for many in the metro. This is just the start of the colder air that will be in place for the first half of the week. Highs today will only reach the mid 40s at best today.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Add in a NNW wind that will gust to near 30 mph this afternoon and that air will have quite the bite to it all day. Wind chills will be in the 30s at best this afternoon.

Monday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Wind Chills (WOWT)

This all sets the stage for a frigid night tonight into Tuesday morning. The record low is 20° set back in 1972 and I have 19° in the forecast to start Tuesday. This will bring the first hard freeze to the metro as well. All of this is why it is a 6 First Alert Weather Day Tuesday morning.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Record Cold (WOWT)

Be sure to have your sprinkler systems drained and garden hoses detached as any exposed pipes will freeze by early Tuesday morning. This will actually be the first of back to back mornings with lows near 20 degrees to start the week. Thankfully we’ll start the warm up Wednesday afternoon with highs returning the 50s. 70s should return by the end of the week too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

