Power restored after outage affects more than 1,300 in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage affected more than 1,300 people Monday morning.

According to Omaha Public Power District, crews responded to an outage Monday that affected 1,331 customers in southwest Omaha.

OPPD says the circuit that served the area locked out at 8:38 a.m.

The outage was between Rockbrook Road and F Street, between 88th and 105th Streets.

Power was restored less than an hour later at 9:20 a.m. when crews switched power to another source.

Power has been restored in Southwest Omaha, as crews continue repairs on a failed underground cable - https://t.co/VVyY6KnsEk — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) October 17, 2022

The outage was caused by a bad underground cable. OPPD says work is ongoing to repair the affected cable and service won’t be impacted further.

