Power restored after outage affects more than 1,300 in southwest Omaha

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage affected more than 1,300 people Monday morning.

According to Omaha Public Power District, crews responded to an outage Monday that affected 1,331 customers in southwest Omaha.

OPPD says the circuit that served the area locked out at 8:38 a.m.

The outage was between Rockbrook Road and F Street, between 88th and 105th Streets.

Power was restored less than an hour later at 9:20 a.m. when crews switched power to another source.

The outage was caused by a bad underground cable. OPPD says work is ongoing to repair the affected cable and service won’t be impacted further.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
An RV in Omaha caught fire Sunday
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings
A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level
Two teenage Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level

Latest News

Nebraska voter registration deadlines quickly approaching
Voter registration deadlines are coming up soon
Voter registration deadlines for Nebraska
Journey has announced a stop in Lincoln next March.
Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly October air settles in. Record cold for Tuesday morning!