Nebraska voter registration deadlines quickly approaching

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The General Election is just around the corner and there are a few deadlines to keep in mind.

Voter registration deadlines are fast approaching.

Nebraska Voter Registration Deadlines

If you’re hoping to register for the General Election online, you need to do it by this Friday, Oct. 21.

It’s also the postmark deadline for mail-in registrations and the last day to register at state offices.

If you miss the Oct. 21 deadline, you have until 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 to register to vote in person at your county’s Election Commission Office.

Iowa Voter Registration Deadlines

In Iowa, you have a bit more time.

The deadline is next Monday, both online and by mail.

If you miss the deadline, you can also register in person at your voting location on election day.

