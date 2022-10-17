Nebraska traffic deaths up 23% for 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new crash report shows an alarming trend on the roadways.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is reporting deadly crashes are up 23% across the state so far this year.

In the first nine months of 2021, Nebraska had 159 fatalities. And in 2022 there were 206.

Only 50 of the 162 people killed in cars this year were wearing seatbelts.

In September alone 36 people were killed in collisions, and 23 of those were in rural locations.

Of the fatalities in September, six were motorcyclists, three were pedestrians and one involved a train.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.