Nebraska traffic deaths up 23% for 2022

(Source: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new crash report shows an alarming trend on the roadways.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is reporting deadly crashes are up 23% across the state so far this year.

In the first nine months of 2021, Nebraska had 159 fatalities. And in 2022 there were 206.

Only 50 of the 162 people killed in cars this year were wearing seatbelts.

In September alone 36 people were killed in collisions, and 23 of those were in rural locations.

Of the fatalities in September, six were motorcyclists, three were pedestrians and one involved a train.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
An RV in Omaha caught fire Sunday
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level
Two teenage Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings

Latest News

Crash WB I-80 Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
This undated photo shows the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, Kan. The leader of an American...
Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school
Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista
Two teens arrested in Omaha after Lincoln carjacking linked to multiple shootings