Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer

At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
Crash WB I-80 Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Crash WB I-80 Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.(PHOTO: @NDOTomaha on Twitter)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon.

This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.

There are no reported injuries that required transportation.

The pickup driver stayed at the scene.

At least one secondary crash required attention resulting from the backup.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
An RV in Omaha caught fire Sunday
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level
Two teenage Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings

Latest News

Nebraska traffic deaths up 23% for 2022
This undated photo shows the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, Kan. The leader of an American...
Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school
Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista
Two teens arrested in Omaha after Lincoln carjacking linked to multiple shootings