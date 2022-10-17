Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon.

This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.

Crash has cleared, all lanes now open. https://t.co/jmMw3wMClG — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) October 17, 2022

There are no reported injuries that required transportation.

The pickup driver stayed at the scene.

At least one secondary crash required attention resulting from the backup.

