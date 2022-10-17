Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon.
This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
There are no reported injuries that required transportation.
The pickup driver stayed at the scene.
At least one secondary crash required attention resulting from the backup.
