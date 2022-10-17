LFR puts out early morning apartment fire in northwest Lincoln

LFR battled a fire at the Garber Pointe Apartments in northwest Lincoln early Monday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a fire at the Garber Pointe Apartments in northwest Lincoln early Monday morning.

On scene, LFR’s public information officer, Capt. Nancy Crist, said heavy fire was coming from the back side of one of the units at the complex near 1st and Garber.

The fire involved two 2-story townhomes in the building.

According to LFR, crews quickly extinguished the fire, preventing further spread to adjacent apartments. Crist said the fire had spread to the attic space of the townhomes.

Several people were evacuated but it’s not clear on the total number of occupants displaced, according to firefighters.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. LFR said the estimated damage amount is $250,000 to structure and $100,000 to contents.

Northbound 1st Street was shut down at Nance Avenue, while firefighters remained on scene. It has since reopened.

