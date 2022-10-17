Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school

This undated photo shows the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, Kan. The leader of an American...
This undated photo shows the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, Kan. The leader of an American Indian tribe is concerned that the former Kansas boarding school will be left out of a federal initiative seeking to determine whether thousands of Native American children were buried at schools across the country in the 1800s and early 1900s. (The Kansas City Star via AP)((The Kansas City Star via AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Historical Society plans to search the grounds of a former Native American boarding school to determine whether any children were buried there.

The site in Fairway, Kan., located in the Kansas City area, housed students from several tribes in the 1800s and early 1900s. It was one of many schools across the country designed to assimilate Indigenous children into white American culture and Christianity.

Leaders of Native American tribes want to determine whether children were buried in unmarked graves at the site.

Leaders of the Shawnee Tribe raised concerns about the proposal, saying they were not consulted about the search. Kansas officials contend they have consulted with the tribes.

MORE: Read the extended version of this AP story

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

