Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday evening.

In a brief statement, Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock said she is being treated for a kidney infection.

She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock wrote in the statement. “She appreciates all of the prayers and well wishes.”

Monday afternoon, the Chief of Staff followed up with another statement:

“Congresswoman Hinson is feeling better, but still undergoing treatment for a kidney infection at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital, and will remain there overnight. She sincerely appreciates everyone who has reached out, and is grateful for the incredible doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital who have provided phenomenal care. We will continue to provide updates.” - Jimmy Peacock, Chief of Staff

