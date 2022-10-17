Huskers to face Illinois in televised afternoon game later this month

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a string of evening games, Nebraska’s next football game — a home game set for the end of the month against Illinois — will be on a Saturday afternoon.

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday morning that the Huskers will kick off against the Fighting Illini from Champaign-Urbana at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

“The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN with the network determined following this Saturday’s games,” a Huskers spokesperson said in a release Monday.

The last three Husker football games have been evening games. Two have kicked off in the late morning.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.