Grand Island man shot over weekend

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the clavicle by a bullet. Witnesses reported that one to two shots were fired.

Police said they don’t believe the wound was life threatening but the man was taken to CHI Health St. Francis for the injury.

Capt. Duering said they believe this shooting could be related to an earlier incident over the summer.

“This shooting does not appear to be a random or an unmotivated incident,” he said.

He said they were able to recover some evidence and speak with witnesses at the scene.

No arrests have been made but police do have persons of interest in the case.

