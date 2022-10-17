Former Husker football player arrested in La Vista

(Generic Image)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Husker wide receiver Zavier Betts is in Sarpy County jail.

According to La Vista Police, Betts was stopped Saturday at 1:33 a.m. near 96th and Giles for speeding.

Officers saw that Betts had an active warrant for his arrest out of Iowa and he was arrested.

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts(Sarpy County Jail)

In Woodbury County, Iowa, Betts was out of jail on bond for a misdemeanor charge. He failed to appear in court in July and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Betts left the Huskers Football Team last March.

