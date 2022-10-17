Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold Tuesday morning, a thaw in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... with lows in the teens to 20s the region will experience a widespread hard freeze. This will also pose a risk to freeze hoses, sprinkler lines and exposed pipes. In the Metro we’re challenging a record low with a forecast of 18 degrees early Tuesday!

6 First Alert Day (wowt)

The afternoon is chilly too... we warm to a high of 41 with plenty of sun but a breeze through the day will make it feel more like 35 during the warmest point of the afternoon. Stay layered up!

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

Wednesday AM will be cold too with a drop to 20. From here we’ll gradually warm up about 10 degrees each day through Friday with 70s making a return by the end of the week. Sunday should bring us near 80!

Next 5 days (wowt)

