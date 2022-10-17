Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold Tuesday morning, a thaw in sight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... with lows in the teens to 20s the region will experience a widespread hard freeze. This will also pose a risk to freeze hoses, sprinkler lines and exposed pipes. In the Metro we’re challenging a record low with a forecast of 18 degrees early Tuesday!
The afternoon is chilly too... we warm to a high of 41 with plenty of sun but a breeze through the day will make it feel more like 35 during the warmest point of the afternoon. Stay layered up!
Wednesday AM will be cold too with a drop to 20. From here we’ll gradually warm up about 10 degrees each day through Friday with 70s making a return by the end of the week. Sunday should bring us near 80!
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.