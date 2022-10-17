Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down

There was no report of any injuries.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha.

First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave.

OPPD was also called out because a power pole was damaged along with a truck that appeared to be parked with the car crashed into it.

There was no report of any injuries.

