Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
There was no report of any injuries.
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha.
First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave.
OPPD was also called out because a power pole was damaged along with a truck that appeared to be parked with the car crashed into it.
