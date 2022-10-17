Afghan veterans stop in Omaha, bring attention to Afghan Adjustment Act to state leaders

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some veterans made a stop in Omaha Monday to draw attention to an effort to help Afghan refugees, who were evacuated a year ago.

The senior advisor Matt Zeller for the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America said he and his group have been stopping at various state offices all across the country to bring attention to the Afghan Adjustment Act. A bill that was introduced to congress a year ago.

“Without this law being passed these people simply cannot get a visa,” Zeller said.

Zeller said the Afghan Adjustment Act grants millions of Afghan veterans and refugees a permanent green card in the United States. These are people who had to evacuate Afghanistan a year ago.

“The Taliban are systemically hunting down these people and murdering them,” Zeller said.

Zeller said Afghans who still haven’t evacuated are in severe danger while Afghans currently residing in the United States are at risk of being kicked out.

“The only way I guarantee people will trust us and want to work with us is if we take care of these Afghans now,” Zeller said.

Zeller took matters into his own hands. He and his group have been talking to various state leaders across the country and even held a fire watch outside the United States Capitol earlier in September.

“Once enacted it’s going to keep a fundamental promise that is not only going to save hundreds and thousands of afghan lives but save countless of American lives going forward,” Zeller said.

Safi Rauf an Afghan veteran living in the United States also a part of the fire watch understands the fear of Afghan refugees and veterans who are living in the United States.

“They’ll be in a constant limbo and have no place to call home,” Rauf said.

Safi says these people won’t have access to insurance or proper health care either. Safi asks the community to contact their local congress members.

“Start calling their senators, go to their office,” Rauf said. “As a constituent, it’s their right to contact their representative.”

