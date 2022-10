OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area.

An RV caught fire Sunday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st Street near Binney.

The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building.

It’s unknown so far if anyone was inside the RV or the building at the time.

