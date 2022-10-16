Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators say the death of a person found down in a parking lot is suspicious.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday.

There they found a male down in a parking lot.

Investigators say the death was suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact either the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or Omaha Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be submitted on the P3 Tips app.

Tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect could be eligible for a reward up to $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
WOWT Affordable housing coming to Omaha
Affordable housing in Omaha’s midtown area to be no more than $450-$750 dollars
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Federal court sentences Texas man for threatening to shoot employees at Nebraska Walmart
Council Bluffs man wins $50,000 lottery prize

Latest News

Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings
The Omaha Bee Club hosted a bee convention
Omaha Bee Club hosts bee convention
Hundreds came out for an Alzheimer's Walk
Hundreds participate in Omaha Alzheimer's walk
Nebraska State Patrol identified body found in trunk
Nebraska State Patrol identified body found in trunk